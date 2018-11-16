-
Stationery for People Who Love Swearing + CalligraphyMay 29th, 2019
Cards, journals, and pencils that swear just as much as you do.
How to Survive Indie Bookstore DayApril 23rd, 2019
It’s almost here! April 27th is Independent Bookstore Day. It’s a daylong, nationwide celebration of the indie bookstores at the heart of our communities.
What Kind of Mama Are You?May 9th, 2019
Celebrated doula, healer, yoga teacher, and parenting coach Lori Bregman wrote Mamaste to be a holistic guide to being a more balanced, authentic, and joyful mother.
Adiós, Design Fellows!June 27th, 2019
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since our incredible design fellows began working at Chronicle Books! Over the last 12 months, they have delighted us with their creative products, campaigns, and Halloween costumes.
13 Questions with Karl the FogJune 11th, 2019
Welcome to Lucky Thirteen, an ongoing series of 13 quick questions (some bookish, some not) for our magnificent authors and illustrators.
How to Make Canna Coconut Oil and Canna HoneyNovember 16th, 2018
Learn how to decarb your cannabis, and how to transform it into canna coconut oil and canna honey.